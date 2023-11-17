RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — A Ravenswood teacher was arrested Friday for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.

According to the criminal complaint, around Nov. 17, members of the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations looked into a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at Ravenswood High School.

The investigation concluded that Brent Michael Jones, 33, had a relationship with a student. The student disclosed that “sexual contact” occurred between them and Jones on two occasions, the complaint said.

The Jackson County WV Sheriff’s Department Facebook page released the following video regarding the investigation:

Jones is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 surety/cash bond.