Ravenswood teen severely injured in hit-and-run able to walk again

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — The 19-year-old who was hit by a vehicle, broke multiple bones and lost a kidney is able to walk again.

Jaden Sayre, of Ravenswood, was severely injured in a hit-and-run along Route 68 just a couple miles away from Ravenswood High School on June 2. In the accident, Sayre broke his legs, arms, and pelvis, punctured a lung, and lost a kidney. Sayre spent 25 days in the hospital rehabilitating and was released in July 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now – after months of physical therapy and not being able to walk – he has started walking.

The woman accused of hitting Sayre – Dezirae Coyer, 31, of Vienna – is facing charges of hit-and-run for allegedly hitting him the night of the accident. She appeared in Jackson County court and waived her preliminary hearing.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said the Wood County Sheriff’s Office caught Coyer around 15 miles away from the scene. Coyer told law enforcement she kept driving because her children told her she had hit a deer, according to a criminal complaint. According to a criminal complaint, the four children in the vehicle were uninjured. Coyer had minor burns from the airbags, the complaint said.