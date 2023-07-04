RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The “USA’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” on Tuesday honored a beloved community member and longtime fan of the parade, Mike Ruben, who passed away in January.

Ruben was the Director of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau in Ripley. He was also a longtime fan of the Ripley Fourth of July Parade.

Many people in the crowd were wearing t-shirts bearing his nickname, “Rube,” and his family members were named 2023’s parade marshals.

“It means a lot to us. The city of Ripley has been great trying to honor him. He meant a lot to this city. He’s done a lot of different things to build up this whole weekend with the parade and the arts and crafts fair and many other things here,” said Ryan Ruben, Mike’s nephew.

“Absolutely, and we called him our Uncle Mike. And we always just felt so blessed to have him in our family, but we know how much he meant to this community. And this was his favorite time of year,” said Molly Murphy, Ruben’s niece.

Ruben was also the longtime basketball announcer for Ripley High School.

Ruben’s family members told 13 News that he would have been blown away by the support and honored that the parade would be dedicated to his memory.