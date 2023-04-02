RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The City of Ripley, West Virginia, hosted a 5K Saturday, April 1 to help raise funds for a nonprofit organization that supports wounded service members and first responders.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation helps build adaptive homes for those who have been seriously wounded serving their country or their communities. Tunnels to Towers also helps Gold Star families and the families of fallen first responders pay off their mortgages.

The Tunnels to Towers 5K walk and run is a volunteer-organized event to help raise funding for the foundations efforts. Similar events are held throughout the country, including a 5K walk and run set to take place in Nelsonville, Ohio on April 30.

Ripley’s Tunnels to Towers 5K event raised more than $25,000, and they’re still taking donations for the cause.