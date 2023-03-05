JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One day after visiting Milton to celebrate the new flood wall project, United States Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the groundbreaking for a Jackson County, West Virginia, manufacturing site on Saturday.

Sen. Manchin joined U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) as well as business and state leaders to help break ground on a new $500 million BHE Renewables manufacturing site.

(Photo from Sen. Manchin’s office)

Sen. Manchin said the facility will employ around 200 workers, who will produce titanium products for the aerospace industry.

” … BHE Renewables’ new industrial site in Jackson County will create hundreds of good-paying jobs right here in West Virginia that help reinvigorate American manufacturing, all while being powered by a first-of-its-kind microgrid that will provide clean energy to the businesses located on the site. … I can’t wait to see how today’s announcement will benefit Jackson County and the entire Mountain State. Companies across the country are recognizing that when it comes to energy and manufacturing, there is no better place to do business than West Virginia.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) also said it will build a new factory at the new BHE Renewables site in Jackson County. Officials expect the factory will bring in an additional $22 million investment plus another 150 jobs to the region.

Workers will build “Aries Grid utility-scale battery storage systems” with lithium iron phosphate battery cells, according to Sen. Manchin’s office.

The ONE factory is scheduled to open in 2025.