VIDEO: Previous Coverage

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The stepfather of a seven-year-old who was charged with first-degree arson after setting their Jackson County, West Virginia, house on fire was arrested, according to the sheriff’s department.

Aaron Hufford, 38, of Sandyville, was arrested for child abuse, according to the Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Hufford’s criminal complaint, Jackson County deputies were made aware of a video that shows Hufford hitting a minor, picking them up “forcefully,” and leaving the room. When interviewed, Hufford called what he did in the video “excessive.”

The seven-year-old was in custody Wednesday and was being charged with first-degree arson.

Dispatchers said the house on Providence Road in Elizabeth caught on fire around noon on Wednesday.

Deputies said two people received minor burns. Everyone made it out of the house safely.

The Ravenswood, Silverton and Ripley Volunteer Fire Departments, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and medics responded to the fire.