RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — A Ravenswood man has been arrested after a child sex crimes investigation, the county sheriff’s department said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said the county’s Bureau of Investigations arrested Michael Casto, 30, of Ravenswood, on a solicitation of a minor via computer charge Thursday night.

Casto is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, deputies said.

Deputies called the investigation “lengthy and graphic.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department did not release what Casto allegedly did, but the charge is for the alleged use of or attempted use of a computer to “solicit, entice, seduce, or lure” anyone under the age of 18 who is or is believed to be four years younger than the person using the computer. If convicted of the solicitation charge, Casto could be fined $5,000 and spend up to 10 years in prison, according to West Virginia Code, or face a $25,000 fine and 30 years in prison if they tried to meet up with the minor.