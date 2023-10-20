JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Jackson County man was sentenced to anywhere from 554 years to 1,210 years for 136 counts of sex crimes against a minor, according to the county sheriff’s department.

John Lawson, 54, was booked in the South Central Regional Jail on July 23, 2020. He was being held on a $250,000 surety/cash bond.

He was found guilty on all 136 counts, among which were sexual assault, sexual abuse and solicitation of a minor, in December 2022, according to Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney David Moore.