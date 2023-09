JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is on the loose after cutting off his home confinement bracelet, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

In a social media post, the department said that Benjamin Thornton, of Kenna, is wanted after “absconding” from his designated home confinement area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sheriff’s department is asking residents of the area to help them find Thornton.