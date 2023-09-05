JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County woman is facing a possibility of decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a wire fraud scheme involving an elderly victim.

According to the U. S. Department of Justice, Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. DOJ officials say she admitted to a scheme that defrauded approximately $31,000 from an elderly person in her care.

Court records state that Parsons allegedly secretly accessed the person’s bank account information and made multiple fraudulent online transactions for herself and for others, including an electricity utility, her credit cards, her wireless account and another person’s department store credit card. The DOJ says the incidents allegedly happened between Dec. 1, 2021 and Jan. 26, 2022.

Parsons sentencing has been set for Dec. 4, 2023. According to the DOJ, she faces up to 80 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. She is also required to pay $31,000 in restitution, DOJ officials say.