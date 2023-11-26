CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Aluminum is one of the most commonly used metals in the world, and West Virginia has its own history with it.

In fact, the first aluminum produced in West Virginia’s Ohio Valley was done by workers at a Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Company plant in Ravenswood on November 17, 1957, according to West Virginia Archives & History.

Kaiser Aluminum initially announced that it would be coming to Ravenswood in 1954. At the time, Ravenswood was struggling to keep up with its neighbors. As the scope of the project grew, so did the number of potential workers. That potential growth turned into other local developments from those looking to capitalize on a possible economic boom.

According to an article from Kaiser Aluminum News, Kaiser Aluminum even developed and leased a new elementary school in the area to accommodate the families coming into the community.

The first stream of molten aluminum began at 2:39 p.m. on a Sunday, with news outlets in attendance. Regarding the momentous event, the Jackson Herald wrote that “only one cell was opened, but Works Manager Lloyd Amos explained that once opened they never shut down, day or night. When completed there will be 656 cells, or pots with 164 in each of the four lines through the plant.”

Kaiser Aluminum workers in Ravenswood producing the first aluminum in West Virginia’s Ohio Valley. (West Virginia State Archives photo)

The aluminum produced at the plant would then be fabricated into plates, sheets and foil, done mostly at the same site. The ingots formed could weigh up to 10,000 pounds.

“First of millions of tons of primary aluminum to follow in the years ahead, the cascading metal will link together in a new enterprise the vast coal reserves of the Ohio Valley with a reddish ore, bauxite, of Jamaica in the British West Indies,” one article by Ravenswood News said.

Growth wasn’t just limited to Ravenswood. The surrounding area, including Ripley, also saw an increase in development in anticipation of, and because of, the arrival of the plant.

Aerial View of Ravenswood Works, Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation, Ravenswood, W. Va. (Courtesy of the West Virginia & Regional History Center)

In 1988, Kaiser would sell its aluminum plants, thus the name of the plant would change to Ravenswood Aluminum.

According to The West Virginia Encyclopedia, the plant would afterwards change ownership multiple times before, starting in 1990, a massive labor strike over health and safety would hit the plant and would last until 1992.

“Both the company and the union claimed that the other side engaged in violence and intimidation, and there were shootings, destruction of property, and other incidents in the community and around the plant and picket lines,” WV Encyclopedia said.

After joining Century Aluminum in 1995, the plant would run until its eventual shutdown in 2009, with Century Aluminum citing low aluminum prices and high electricity costs.

The site remained abandoned until 2021 when Constellium opened a new plant that would cover the aerospace, defense, transportation, marine and industrial sectors.