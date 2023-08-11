JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman accused of hitting a teenager with her car and leaving him in a ditch appeared in Jackson County court Friday morning.

Dezirae Coyer, of Vienna, hit the motorcyclist, identified as Jaden Sayre, 19, on Route 68 just north of Ravenswood on June 2. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office caught Coyer around 15 miles away from the scene, Mellinger said. Coyer told law enforcement she kept driving because her children told her she had hit a deer, according to a criminal complaint.

Coyer waived her preliminary hearing on Friday. She is being charged with hit and run causing bodily injury.

The victim, Sayre, was severely injured in the incident, breaking his legs, arms and pelvis. He also punctured a lung and lost a kidney. He has since been released from the hospital and