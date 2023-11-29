RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking another person in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to the Ravenswood Police Department, officers and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Tuesday, Nov. 28, regarding a possible domestic incident in progress at Hutton’s Trailer Park in Ravenswood.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say they learned a woman, identified as Kayla Boyd, had allegedly struck a person in the head with a baseball bat following a “brief altercation.” There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

The RPD says Boyd was charged with malicious wounding and taken to the South Central Regional Jail.