EDITOR’S NOTE: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was 18 years old. The mother of the victim told 13 News that he is 19 years old. This story has been updated.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was charged in connection to a hit-and-run that critically injured a motorcyclist, according to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger.

Sheriff Mellinger said that Dezirae Coyer, of Vienna, hit the motorcyclist on Route 68 just north of Ravenswood on June 2. Coyer was caught by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office around 15 miles away from the scene, Mellinger said. Coyer told law enforcement she kept driving because her children told her she had hit a deer, according to a criminal complaint

According to a criminal complaint, the four children in the vehicle were uninjured. Coyer had minor burns from the airbags, the complaint said.

Coyer was charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, according to Mellinger. He said more charges are expected following a grand jury indictment.