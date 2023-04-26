RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — WOWK 13 News spoke with Riley Knotts, the senior who was banned from school property after a gun was in his grandfather’s car on school property, and he said he is thankful for the support he has seen from the community.

“It meant a lot to me that everybody was willing to support me and stand behind me,” Knotts told 13 News. “I’ve never seen anything like that before and it was awesome. That’s all I can say.”

Knotts was banned from school property after a gun was found in his grandfather’s car on school property. According to family members and friends, he was banned from all Jackson County schools for a year as a result of the incident. The disciplinary action taken meant he couldn’t attend senior prom last weekend, and he would not be able to attend graduation next month.

On Tuesday, the Jackson County Board of Education voted to not expel Riley Knotts and he plans to be back at Ripley High School on Monday. After this, Knotts was seen telling the audience, “I’ll see y’all in school on Monday,” which is followed by applause.

Before the expulsion meeting, Knotts and his grandfather were flanked by hundreds while they rode to the school in a horse-drawn carriage.

Almost everyone showing up for Knotts – which included family, friends, West Virginia state troopers, Jackson County deputies and Ripley officers – wore red, Knotts’ favorite color.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent William Hosaflook released a statement regarding Knotts: