Jam Camp: free music therapy summer camp for special needs children

GRAFTON, WV (WBOY) – A music therapy group is holding a free camp for special needs kids over the summer. Milestones and Music is holding four music therapy camps over the course of the summer.

The flyer for the summer camp

The camp will feature board-certified music therapists and will help teach special needs children social skills and build self-confidence.

The camp will run for two hours a day for a week, before a final performance on the last day.

Campers will also get a free t-shirt and a take home instrument bag.

“The community that we’re serving, the special needs community, has already had so much taken away from them, along with us, but we really wanted to make sure that we could provide them this year to add a little bit more normalacy back to their summer,” said Patricia Allison, owner of Milestones and Music.

The four camps will be held at the following times and locations:

Ages 7-11: Stepping Stones, Morgantown, June 28 – July 2, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Ages 7-11: Gallery 62 West, Grafton, July 12 – 16, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ages 12+: Stepping Stones, Morgantown, July 26 – 30, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Ages 12+: Benedum Center, Bridgeport, August 9 – 13, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

To register your child or donate money for the camp, you can email milestonesandmusicmtwv@gmail.com. You can also learn more about the camp by visiting their Facebook page.