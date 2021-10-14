Jason Aldean’s equipment truck crashes in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer belonging to country music superstar Jason Aldean crashed on I-64 early Thursday morning.
According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in around 4:20 Thursday morning. The crash happened near the 6th mile marker on I-64 in Huntington. No injuries were reported. Officials on scene say the tractor-trailer was hauling equipment.
Aldean is scheduled to play a concert in Charleston Thursday evening.
