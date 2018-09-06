Jennifer Garner & Vanity Fair Teach West Virginia Slang

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Jennifer Garner teamed up with Vanity Fair to teach people West Virginia Slang. The video, put up on the Vanity Fair YouTube channel, is part of their ongoing series called Slang School.
In the video, Vanity Fair provided Garner with a list of words and phrases and then she taps into her West Virginia roots to teach the viewer the meaning of the word or phrase.
The words and phrases taught in the video include:
- Winder
- Purdy
- Pie Supper
- Mess
- ‘Mater
- Youngin
- Cats Head
- Warsh
- Skiff
- Buggy
- ‘Eers
- Herd
- Peck
- Ramps
- Molasses
- Hollar
- Crick
- Spell
How many of the words and phrases do you know? Go to our Facebook page and tell us!