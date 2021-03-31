Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Jersey Mike’s donates to local charities for Day of Giving

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Throughout the day today, March 31, Jersey Mike’s is hosting its Day of Giving, where 100% of proceeds go to help local charities in the store’s community, including some here in the Mountain State.

According to the company’s website, the Day of Giving culminates its annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign. Company officials say the event supports 200 local charities including youth organizations, food banks, hospitals and more organizations across the nation.

Company officials said the Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities since it first began in 2011.

“Charities across the country need our help more than ever so please order and make a difference in someone’s life,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, on the company’s website.

According to the company’s website, its West Virginia locations will be making donations to the following organizations:

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS