Jesus Fest coming back to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, WV – After taking a break last year due to the pandemic, Jesus Fest is officially back.

Over the course of the three-day event, there will be guest speakers, music, kids’ activities, food, and even a mobile baptism.

Event attendees at Jesus Fest in 2019

Activities slated for Friday include several guest speakers and music from The Shin Effect and Disciple. On Saturday, things will get started at 1:30 p.m. with opening prayer, along with several guest speakers and musical guests.

On the agenda for Sunday is a community service starting at 11 a.m., with the Shaffer Band closing out at 3 p.m.

President of Jesus Fest, Michael Gallo, said that with recent events going on in the world, people need love and Jesus more than anything.

“More than ever, we need Jesus. With the virus, with the intention of people–we need love. Jesus is all about love,” said Gallo.

The event will continue through Sunday afternoon.