Jewel City celebrates its 150th anniversary with unique time capsule

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—This year marks 150 years since the City of Huntington was founded and to celebrate this milestone, the city is putting together its first-ever time capsule.

The goal of the time capsule is to capture the social, cultural, economic and political surroundings of the community, and all businesses, organizations and residents are encouraged to participate.

“We want our community 100 years from now to know what our community is like today,” said Chairman of the City’s 150th Anniversary, Bryan Chambers. “What is the fabric of Huntington today? What has made us into what we are today?”

What makes this time capsule so unique is that it wont be buried underground, instead it will be on display in City Hall.

“We are working with some local organizations to really give it a special look,” said Chambers. “It will essentially be an art piece that will be on display here in City Hall for the next 100 years.”

The city is collecting essays, photos and items until September 1st. The capsule will be officially sealed on October 22nd, which is the Jewel City’s founder, Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday.

Chambers said this is just the beginning of the city’s 150th anniversary celebrations, as there is more to come that hasn’t been announced yet.

