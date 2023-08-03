CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Current West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) is pulling out all the stops to get his name out ahead of the 2024 congressional election, including putting his famous bulldog on his official merchandise.

Justice confirmed that he is running for a seat on the U.S. Senate back in April. And on Wednesday, he released his official campaign merchandise on the “Official Babydog Store,” which sells T-shirts and other items with phrases like “Paw-litical Strategist,” “Babydog Demands Justice,” “Re-pup-lican for Justice,” and “Let’s Go Babydog.”

A mug that has three boxes labeled “Republican,” “Democrat” and “Babydog” with the box next to Babydog checked is also on the merch page. Babydog merch items range in price from $20-25. There are also non-Babydog-related items for sale if that’s your preference.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Babydog, a now three-year-old Bulldog, has become almost as famous as Justice as she travels around the state with him. She has inspired contests, artwork and even beer across West Virginia, was the face of West Virginia’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes and the official 2022 state Christmas ornament, and even had a waterfall at Babcock State Park named after her earlier this year.

However, some think that the Babydog joke may have gone too far. In January 2022, Justice responded to negative comments from actress Bette Midler by telling her “kiss Babydog’s heinie” while holding his Bulldog up to the camera rump-first, which received some negative backlash and accusations that Justice solidified negative stereotypes against West Virginians.