‘John Doe’ arrested after two-county police chase

JACKSON COUNTY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase through two counties overnight.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Ripley Police in Jackson County stopped a car around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24. The car then fled and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.

Kanawha County deputies say at least one person exited the vehicle in Jackson County and was caught by authorities.

The car then fled to Kanawha County where KCSO deputies assisted with the chase. Deputies found an opportunity to lay out spike strips and the suspect car struck them while going about 20 miles per hour. The vehicle then resumed highway speeds until the front tires went flat and it crashed into an embankment on I-77 near Charleston.

The suspect was arrested and booked under the name “John Doe.” Deputies said he provided several names for himself and they are still working to fully identify him. The suspect is charged with a felony count of fleeing with reckless indifference.

Law enforcement say the the suspect reached speeds of 130 mph during the pursuit.