Joint Task Force responsible for violent criminals arrests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- A multi-agency violent crimes task force announced their results on Monday. The team was made up of around 20 officers from both the Charleston and the South Charleston police departments. They were tasked with apprehending individuals who are labeled the most dangerous offenders and are wanted for violent crimes.

In the end they made six arrests. Two of those were on a list released by the Kanawha County Prosecutor in September that named six individuals who had been involved in violent crimes and had active warrants out for their arrest. Braheem Griffen and Malik Hawk were both arrested because of efforts by the task force.

The task force is no longer working together but both departments said they are continuing to follow leads that came up during their investigation.