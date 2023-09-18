CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a new director for the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

According to the governor’s office, Jeremy Jones has been appointed Director and State Forester. Jones has more than 20 years of experience with the WV Division of Forestry. Most recently, he served as Assistant State Forester-Fire.

“I am honored to continue to serve the West Virginia Division of Forestry through this new role and thank Gov. Justice for this opportunity,” Jones said. “I am excited to lead the agency into the future.”

Jones steps into the role following the retirement of Tom Cover.