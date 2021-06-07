Judas Priest to come to Charleston this October

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The English heavy metal band Judas Priest will be visiting Charleston as part of their rescheduled 50th-anniversary North American tour.

The ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ will also feature Sabaton as openers.

The North American tour will start in Sept. 8 in Reading, PA and end on Nov. 5 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Judas Priest

Judas Priest will be in Charleston on Oct. 24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale beginning this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the previously announced tour dates are available now.

Confirmed Tour Dates:

Sept. 8, 2021 — Reading PA, Santander Arena

Sept. 9, 2021 — Virginia Beach VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 11, 2021 — Orlando FL, Central Florida Fairgrounds

Sept. 13, 2021 — Charlotte NC, PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 14, 2021 — Raleigh NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 16, 2021 — Grand Rapids MI, Van Andel Arena

Sept. 17, 2021 — Youngstown OH, Covelli Centre

Sept. 19, 2021 — Detroit MI, Fox Theatre

Sept. 20, 2021 — Rosemont IL, Rosemont Theatre

Sept. 22, 2021 — Milwaukee WI, Miller High Life Theatre

Sept. 23, 2021 — Minneapolis MN, The Armory

Sept. 25, 2021 — Maryland Heights MO, Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 26, 2021 — Louisville KY, Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 29, 2021 — Denver CO, The Mission Ballroom

Sept. 30, 2021, — West Valley City UT, Maverik Center

Oct. 2, 2021 — Everett WA, Angel Of The Winds Arena

Oct. 3, 2021 — Portland OR, Moda Center

Oct. 4, 2021 — Oakland CA, Fox Theater

Oct. 5, 2021 — Los Angeles CA, Microsoft Theater

Oct. 8, 2021 — Las Vegas NV, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 9, 2021 — Phoenix AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 12, 2021 — San Antonio TX, Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 13, 2021 — Cedar Park TX, HEB Center Cedar Park

Oct. 15, 2021 — Irving TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 16, 2021 — Oklahoma City OK, The Zoo Amphitheatre

Oct. 19, 2021 — Independence MO, Cable Dahmer Arena

Oct. 21, 2021 — Nashville TN, Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 22, 2021 — Alpharetta GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 24, 2021 — Charleston WV, Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 25, 2021 — Philadelphia PA, The Met

Oct. 27, 2021 — Newark NJ, Prudential Center

Oct. 28, 2021 — Oxon Hill MD, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 30, 2021 — Mashantucket CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

Oct. 31, 2021 — Lowell MA, Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell

Nov. 2, 2021 — Halifax NS, Scotiabank Centre

Nov. 4, 2021 — Laval QC, Place Bell

Nov. 5, 2021 — Hamilton ON FirstOntario Centre