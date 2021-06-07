Judas Priest to come to Charleston this October

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The English heavy metal band Judas Priest will be visiting Charleston as part of their rescheduled 50th-anniversary North American tour.
The ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ will also feature Sabaton as openers.
The North American tour will start in Sept. 8 in Reading, PA and end on Nov. 5 in Hamilton, Ontario.
Judas Priest will be in Charleston on Oct. 24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale beginning this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the previously announced tour dates are available now.
Confirmed Tour Dates:
- Sept. 8, 2021 — Reading PA, Santander Arena
- Sept. 9, 2021 — Virginia Beach VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Sept. 11, 2021 — Orlando FL, Central Florida Fairgrounds
- Sept. 13, 2021 — Charlotte NC, PNC Music Pavilion
- Sept. 14, 2021 — Raleigh NC, Red Hat Amphitheater
- Sept. 16, 2021 — Grand Rapids MI, Van Andel Arena
- Sept. 17, 2021 — Youngstown OH, Covelli Centre
- Sept. 19, 2021 — Detroit MI, Fox Theatre
- Sept. 20, 2021 — Rosemont IL, Rosemont Theatre
- Sept. 22, 2021 — Milwaukee WI, Miller High Life Theatre
- Sept. 23, 2021 — Minneapolis MN, The Armory
- Sept. 25, 2021 — Maryland Heights MO, Saint Louis Music Park
- Sept. 26, 2021 — Louisville KY, Louder Than Life Festival
- Sept. 29, 2021 — Denver CO, The Mission Ballroom
- Sept. 30, 2021, — West Valley City UT, Maverik Center
- Oct. 2, 2021 — Everett WA, Angel Of The Winds Arena
- Oct. 3, 2021 — Portland OR, Moda Center
- Oct. 4, 2021 — Oakland CA, Fox Theater
- Oct. 5, 2021 — Los Angeles CA, Microsoft Theater
- Oct. 8, 2021 — Las Vegas NV, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
- Oct. 9, 2021 — Phoenix AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre
- Oct. 12, 2021 — San Antonio TX, Freeman Coliseum
- Oct. 13, 2021 — Cedar Park TX, HEB Center Cedar Park
- Oct. 15, 2021 — Irving TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Oct. 16, 2021 — Oklahoma City OK, The Zoo Amphitheatre
- Oct. 19, 2021 — Independence MO, Cable Dahmer Arena
- Oct. 21, 2021 — Nashville TN, Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- Oct. 22, 2021 — Alpharetta GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Oct. 24, 2021 — Charleston WV, Charleston Coliseum
- Oct. 25, 2021 — Philadelphia PA, The Met
- Oct. 27, 2021 — Newark NJ, Prudential Center
- Oct. 28, 2021 — Oxon Hill MD, The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- Oct. 30, 2021 — Mashantucket CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
- Oct. 31, 2021 — Lowell MA, Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell
- Nov. 2, 2021 — Halifax NS, Scotiabank Centre
- Nov. 4, 2021 — Laval QC, Place Bell
- Nov. 5, 2021 — Hamilton ON FirstOntario Centre
