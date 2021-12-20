Judge grants preliminary injunction blocking West Virginia charter schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A judge in Kanawha County has granted a preliminary injunction to stop charter schools in West Virginia.

According to Fred Albert, the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers president, the preliminary injunction is the result of a lawsuit filed by parents to block charter schools from happening without a vote from the public. The injunction was granted during a virtual hearing this morning in a Kanawha County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit, filed in October, claimed the law allowing charter schools to open without local voters’ approval is unconstitutional.

Last month, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved three charter schools in the state. Officials said the three schools are to be located in Nitro, the Eastern Panhandle and near Morgantown and will open in fall 2022.

The bill approving an expansion of charter schools and Education Savings Accounts passed the West Virginia state legislature earlier this year.