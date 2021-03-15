Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/Momemt/Getty Images

PRINCETON, WV (AP) — A news report says a magistrate judge in West Virginia has stepped down following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate comments and text messages.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Mercer County Magistrate Charles Poe resigned in a letter to Circuit Judge William Sadler on Friday after the state Judicial Investigation Commission probe. The commission report says many of Poe’s comments “amounted to harassment” of two people.

The newspaper reports Poe agreed to immediately resign his position and not seek a judicial office again in West Virginia.

