Jumpstart Savings Act heads to WV governor’s desk

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Legislature passed the Jumpstart Savings Act Thursday, March 11. That bill now moves to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s desk.

The bill, House Bill 2001, passed the House of Delegates unanimously on Feb. 16 with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) as the lead sponsor. An amended version was unanimously passed Wednesday in the Senate. Moore says the House concurred in those changes this morning.

State Treasurer Riley Moore’s initiative with the Jumpstart Savings Act would is to allow people who want to pursue a vocation or trade the ability to save up to potentially start their own business. Through the bill, those individuals would be able to make up to $25,000 in annual tax-free contributions to an investment or savings account to help them cover the costs of business startups, as well as the costs for equipment, certifications, licenses and tools they will need.

“West Virginia is one step closer to being the first state in the country to implement this innovative program that will truly help us build up our blue-collar workforce and rebuild our middle class,” Moore said. “This is critically important because our citizens have to compete in a global economy, and we can’t let countries like China pass us in workforce development.”

According to the state treasurer’s office, the bill would also allow family members and the individual’s employer to make contributions to the account.

Moore says he came up with the plan that became the Jumpstart Savings Act because he had considered starting his own independent contracting business while working as a welder, but found it “cost-prohibitive.” He says this bill would help West Virginians cover those costs of starting a business.

“I found out very quickly how expensive it can be to start your own business and pay for your own equipment and tools,” Moore said. “It didn’t make sense to me that we can have so many options available to help people pay for community college or vocational school, only for them to run into a barrier when they find out they need to pay for their licenses, tools and equipment after graduating. The Jumpstart Savings Act is designed to help remove that barrier and empower our blue-collar workers to enter these trades.”

If the governor signs the bill, Moore says West Virginia would be the first state to adopt a Jumpstart Savings Act.

“As the first state to adopt the Jumpstart Savings Act, we’re showing that West Virginia is once again leading the way on finding creative ways to improve the lives of our people and rebuild the American workforce,” Moore said.

Moore says several businesses and trade organizations have endorsed the bill, including the West Virginia Business & Industry Council, West Virginia Associated Builders and Contractors, and West Virginia Manufacturers Association.