MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County jury found an Ohio man guilty of murder and concealing a body, according to Judge R. Craig Tatterson’s office.

The verdict against Bobby Wolford, 33, of Cleveland, Ohio, came down from the jury this afternoon, Aug. 3, 2023, following a three-day trial. He was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body, according to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins.

In January, a grand jury indicted Wolford and Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, on murder, robbery, conspiracy and concealment of a deceased human body charges in connection to the death of a man.

On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police said the body of a man was found in a secluded area along the road in the 600 block of Carson Road around 5:20 p.m.

An autopsy was completed and troopers identified the victim as John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, Ohio.

Wolford was already in custody when he was charged. Parsons-Wise was arrested about two weeks later in Cleveland. She was extradited to West Virginia.

The sentencing date for Wolford has not been set yet. However, he will face a possible life sentence without the possibility of parole, Gaskins said.