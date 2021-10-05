Jury gets case of West Virginia man in death of girlfriend’s daughter

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A jury in West Virginia is deciding the fate of a man charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s daughter, whose body was found along a road. Jurors in Morgan County Circuit Court deliberated for nearly four hours Monday in the trial of Andy McCauley Jr. of Berkeley Springs.

News outlets report the defense called no witnesses before resting. Deliberations are set to resume Tuesday. McCauley was on trial for murder, death of a child by a custodian by child abuse and concealment of a deceased human body in the May 2019 death of 15-year-old Riley Crossman.