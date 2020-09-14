Justice: Advisors to meet, discuss possible fifth level of County Alert System

This image provided by West Virginia governors office, Gov. Jim Justice holds a news conference regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Charleston, W.Va. (West Virginia governors office via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling his advisors for a meeting this evening, Monday, Sept. 14.

The governor says he hopes to discuss another potential change to the state’s County Alert System. Justice says he thinks the orange level is currently too wide and suggests a smaller “gold” level between orange and yellow. This would be for counties near the lower end of the orange level.

As the system stands, counties with a seven-day rolling average of 3.1 to 9.9 daily cases per 100,000 people are listed as yellow and counties with a seven-day rolling average of 10 to 24.9 daily cases per 100,000 people are listed as orange.

As of 10 a.m., 11 West Virginia counties are orange – Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Lincoln, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Pocahontas, Calhoun and Ohio – while Monongalia County remains red. Schools in all of these counties are not allowed to have in-person classes or play sports.

Prior to the governor’s briefing, students, parents and guardians gathered outside the State Capitol Building to protest remote learning and canceled sports.

