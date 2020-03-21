Justice asks residents to help avoid state wide shutdown

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice asks West Virginia residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19. He says this will help keep a statewide shutdown from happening.

Justice says he asks those who are not taking this seriously to take it seriously, so West Virginia can stop the spread of COVID-19.

He says the government is also looking at ways to house medical officials to help protect their families from COVID-19.

The National Guard is still helping to feed students throughout the Mountain State, he says, and for that, he thanks them.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the Mountain State now has 12 cases of the coronavirus.

Counties with positive cases include one in Jackson, two in Jefferson, two in Kanawha, two in Marshall, two in Mercer, one in Monongalia and two in Tucker.

