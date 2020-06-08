Justice announces reopening of non-contact youth sports throughout the state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Justice’s COVID-19 briefing focused on the reopening of non-contact youth sports today. Kids and coaches may start practice — with games resuming June 22, 2020.

Common sense items such as wearing masks and keeping a distance when possible for players, coaches, and fans are advised.

“I think that is part of the role that coaches play, that parents play. That need to have a good conversation with their child, try to understand what’s happening around them. And help them comply with the same new rules of how we’re operating today,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

Health experts say the sunny, warmer weather will help because it can kill the virus. Also this week, West Virginia state parks and campgrounds will open to out-of-state visitors on Wednesday, June 10.

It’s been two weeks since Memorial Day weekend, and the state did not experience a much-feared COVID-19 spike from tourism.

“Thus far we have done well, so we are very optimistic that at least, in part, that the outdoor nature of the openings and the tourist attractions may be our friend,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Health officials will announce expanded guidelines to allow limited visitors to hospitals and nursing homes on Wednesday.

“As of now, the governor says 37 West Virginia counties and municipalities have applied for a chunk of the $1.25 billion in federal aid known as, ‘The Cares Act.’ The governor says millions of dollars of that money will start being distributed this week,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

