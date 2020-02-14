Justice announces support for ‘Born Alive Bill’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice released a statement today regarding the controversial House Bill 4007, otherwise known as the “Born Alive Bill.”



When the bill reaches his desk, Justice said he will “proudly sign the bill into law so that innocent babies who survive an abortion are protected and to ensure they receive lifesaving care.”



“It is a great day when West Virginians of all political stripes come together to protect innocent human life and make our state a more compassionate place,” he said. “This week we will have just that opportunity.”



The bill passed Monday with what Justice described as “overwhelming support” from both major parties.



The legislation will require the same degree of medical care to be provided to any baby surviving an abortion as any child born alive at the same gestational age. Proponents of the bill said they believe the state needs the legislation due to current federal policy insufficiently protecting babies born alive following an attempted abortion.



Justice said he applauds those supporting the bill on the national level. However, he said he fears the partisan divide in Washington may prevent the legislation from ever becoming federal law.



“We cannot fathom what unborn West Virginians will accomplish, what innovations they will champion, and how they may change the world,” he said.

