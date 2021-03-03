Justice appoints Maryclaire Akers to fill Thirteenth Judicial Circuit seat

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed Maryclaire Akers to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which serves Kanawha County, filling the seat vacated by the late Judge Charles E. King, Jr.

For much of her 21-year career in West Virginia law, she practiced at the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, where she previously served as the Chief of Staff and is currently a Senior Assistant Prosecutor. Akers has also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney, General Counsel for the West Virginia Ethics Commission, and as an Assistant Attorney General.

Akers graduated from the West Virginia University’s College of Law in 1999 and completed a degree from the WVU School of Journalism before that in 1995. She attended George Washington High School.



“I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment to fill a seat previously held by a great judge and dear friend, Charles E. King. I sincerely thank Governor Justice for another opportunity to serve the people of Kanawha County. I am likewise appreciative of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission’s confidence in me when it forwarded my name to the Governor for his consideration. Finally, thank you to all my professional peers and personal friends who supported me in this process. I said a prayer of thanks for all of you. I am truly grateful,” said Akers.

She is married to the owner of Akers Law Offices, J.B. Akers, and they live in Charleston with their three children.