Justice appoints new House of Delegates member

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has has selected Joshua Booth (R) of Kenova to replace former delegate Derrick Evans in the West Virginia House of Delegates representing Wayne County.

“I feel very, very confident that Joshua Booth will do a wonderful job for the people of West Virginia,” Justice said.

Evans resigned amid federal charges of entering a restricted area in regard to the riots at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.