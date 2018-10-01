Justice Beth Walker's Impeachment Trial Begins

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The first West Virginia Supreme Court impeachment trial targets Justice Beth Walker, who spent the least of all justices on office renovations at taxpayer expense. Still, it did exceed six-figures.

"That there were renovations and refurbishing to that office that cost over $131,000?" asked Del. John Shott, (R) Chairman, Mercer - House Judiciary Committee.

"I am quite aware of that and I regret it sincerely," said Justice Beth Walker, of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

The Senate is considering one article of impeachment against Justice Walker, alleging maladministration for over-spending taxpayer funds. Over a six-year period - even before Walker joined the court - Justices spent over $40,000 on taxpayer catered lunches.

"You won't see an invoice from the cafeteria downstairs. What you will see are - for the most part - almost exclusively invoices from some of the most expensive places where you can buy lunch here in Charleston," said Del. John Shott, Chairman, (R) Mercer - Judiciary Committee.

"When this issue was raised, Beth Walker was the only member of the Supreme Court who took ownership of her mistakes. She wrote a check. She paid back every penny of the lunches that had been provided to her," said Mike Hissam, Walker's Defense Attorney.

Senate leaders told their colleagues to be open-minded.

"We've advised our members to listen to all the evidence. Glean everything that is said, and make your decisions accordingly," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Marion - Minority Leader.

"It's critical. I mean this should be as unbiased - as a juror you should be an unbiased participant in this process," said State Sen. Ryan Ferns, (R) Ohio - Majority Leader.

If convicted Justice Walker faces removal from the Supreme Court.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Pak Ferrell who is overseeing this case, says the trial for Justice Beth Walker should last three of four days.

The hearing has concluded for the day and will resume at 9 AM on Tuesday, October 2nd.