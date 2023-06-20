CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice continues to insist his office did nothing wrong when it comes to a lottery to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. The governor is taking direct aim at this week’s CBS News report that his office is under investigation, something he says is not true.

West Virginia was among 19 states that offered incentives for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination shots and boosters. People who registered for the state’s “Do It For Babydog” lottery were eligible to have their names drawn for prizes such as trucks, boats, scholarships cash and more.

However, CBS News is reporting that there is an investigation into the lottery. But the governor’s office says it received just one federal subpoena concerning the value of a car given away during the sweepstakes. After that, the U.S. Attorney’s Office determined nothing improper occurred, according to Justice’s office.

Justice, a Republican is running for U.S. Senate, and blames Democrat President Biden for playing politics.

“Without any doubt in the world, the Biden Administration knows that I’m coming to the senate. It’s going to flip the entire senate and absolutely when we do that, the Republicans are going to take control of the Senate,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WOWK 13 News has asked Justice’s office to provide, in writing, any statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office clearing the governor’s administration of any wrongdoing regarding the lottery. His chief of staff says it’s a “Department of Justice policy” not to provide such a statement. We have also made the same request to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and are awaiting a response.