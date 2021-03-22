Justice: COVID-19 vaccinations open to all West Virginians 16 and older

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says beginning today, Monday, March 22, all West Virginians ages 16 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we continue to lead the nation with our vaccine distribution, we do not want to take our foot of the gas,” Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated.”

The governor says priority will still be given to those 65 and older. Justice says more than 70% of West Virginians who are 65 and over have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 267,927 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 441,903 people in the state have received their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.