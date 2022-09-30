CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ian and the rainfall amounts predicted in West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Justice said. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”

Under the State of Preparedness, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division is able to get personnel and resources ready to respond quickly to any emergencies that may develop. Agencies are coordinating and have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center if needed.

The governor’s office says the WVEMD will have liaisons reporting local conditions from each county to state officials, and the NWS will also provide state officials with updates throughout the weather event. WOWK’s StormTracker 13 will also provide our viewers with the latest details on weather conditions here and through the StormTracker 13 app.

The governor and all WVEMD are asking all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions via local media and follow any further instructions emergency officials issue.