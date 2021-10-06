All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Justice Department awards $7.5M for West Virginia anticrime programs

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has awarded more than $7.5 million for anticrime programs in West Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding, which is for programs at the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia Judiciary Courts and the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services.

Manchin and Capito say the funding will support programs to update criminal record searches, prevent sexual assault and domestic violence, increase victims services in the court system, support children and families after reported child abuse, prevent and control crime and other programs.

