Justice: Fully vaccinated West Virginians not required to wear masks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the Mountain State will immediately begin following the CDC’s new guidance on wearing masks.

This means West Virginians who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks for indoor or outdoor activities regardless of the crowd size. However, the governor did emphasize private businesses and organizations can still require customers and guests to wear masks in their buildings if they choose.

CDC officials said yesterday this new guidance will also still encourage wearing masks in indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals

The governor says in order to be considered fully vaccinated, people must have either both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Two weeks after the final dose, the person is considered fully vaccinated and may then remove their masks.

With the announcement, Justice again encouraged West Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Justice says those who are not vaccinated against the virus will still need to wait until June 20 to remove the mask.