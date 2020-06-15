Justice gives COVID-19 update after church outbreak response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and reopening the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m. June 15, 2020.

This weekend, Justice ordered the WV National Guard to assist the Greenbrier County Health Department to offer testing of Greenbrier county residents, due to an outbreak in a local church. A testing event Sunday resulted in roughly 175 individuals tested.

Testing is being offered again today, Monday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg.

