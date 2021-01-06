Justice gives COVID-19 update after high numbers reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 update at approximately noon Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported record highs in the COVID-19 data since Monday, Jan. 4, including the highest single-day deaths recorded yesterday and the highest hospitalizations and patients in the ICU reported today.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the WV DHHR reported 46 new deaths, and today’s DHHR report recorded 39 additional deaths. West Virginia has confirmed 1,481 deaths due to the virus.

There have been 2,792 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the newest total to 94,678 cases.

At this time, 818 West Virginians are currently battling COVID-19 in the hospital. Of those, 217 are in the ICU, another record for the state. 90 people are on ventilators.

46 counties are in red on the County Alert System map, with nine counties in orange. Those in orange include Tucker, Randolph, Lewis, Calhoun, Roane, Clay, McDowell and Wyoming counties.