Justice gives COVID-19 update as state nears 200K fully-vaccinated West Virginians

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in the Mountain State.

The briefing comes as state health officials report nearly 200,000 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus. As of Wednesday, March 3, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 232 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

