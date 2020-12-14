Justice gives COVID-19 update as states start getting vaccine shipments

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give a press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
This will be the governor’s first briefing since the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. His briefing also comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear both announced the vaccine had been shipped to their respective states.
