CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020.
During Wednesday’s briefing, the governor said an outbreak of the virus at Princeton Health Care Center had been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach. Justice and state health officials said Wednesday everyone at the center was being retested.
As of 10 a.m., Friday July 31, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 6,578 total cases of the virus since March. 1,712 of those cases are still considered active, and 102 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Justice gives COVID-19 update following nursing home outbreak
- WV confirms 116th COVID-19 death, more than 150 new cases
- Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
- Early morning shooting sends man to hospital
- Tractor-trailer wreck closes Interstate-64 in Huntington
- Election results may be delayed — but not because of fraud
- SPECIAL REPORT: ‘Destination: West Virginia’
- West Virginia teachers voice concerns on back-to-school safety
- Charleston childcare center to remain closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
- Should Election Day be a national holiday? President Obama thinks so