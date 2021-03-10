Justice gives COVID-19, vaccine update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.
This morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 302 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in the Mountain State, bringing the state to 134,158 cases and 2,330 deaths. 5,360 cases remain active as of Wednesday morning.
