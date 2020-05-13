Justice gives opening date for tanning services, recognizes Nursing Home Week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says tanning services will be able to reopen Thursday, May 21.

He says medical experts believe this time frame will be safe to get the proper guidelines in place to safely reopen these businesses, and these guidelines will be posted on the governor’s website later today.

Justice asks businesses that are still closed to be patient as the state is working diligently to make sure reopening is safe for both customers and business staff.

“We’ve got to remember we really need to take baby steps in this,” Justice says.

The governor has also proclaimed this week as Nursing Home Week in West Virginia to recognize the more than 15,000 West Virginians who work in nursing homes and are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

May is also National Foster Care Month, and Justice says it is an important time to recruit help for the more than 7,000 children in foster care across West Virginia.

Justice also reminds West Virginians that while the state’s rates for the virus are a fraction of neighboring states, people need to remain vigilant to prevent outbreaks and spike from recurring.

“Please be patient, and I know it’s hard,” Justice says. “But I know that this will pass. And it will be something that we’ll read about in the history books, and it will be gone.”

